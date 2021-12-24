Hovde Group Initiates Coverage on First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FBP. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE FBP opened at $13.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $14.91.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 31.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 988,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 233,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 285.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 711,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 527,351 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

