Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$9.10. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$9.07, with a volume of 1,565,664 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.84.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -8.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.30.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.1237795 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.