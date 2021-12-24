Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 3,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 391,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

HUMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Humacyte alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03.

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $20,590,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,708,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,805,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.