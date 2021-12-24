Huobi BTC (HBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.02 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $2.03 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $50,742.65 or 0.99134764 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.69 or 0.07968436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.31 or 0.99567806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00054801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00072445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

