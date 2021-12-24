Hush (HUSH) Trading 15.4% Lower This Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Hush has a total market cap of $532,698.08 and approximately $58.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0511 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.44 or 0.00330050 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00141785 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00088858 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004439 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.