HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $7.35

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.16. HUYA shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 15,528 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUYA. China Renaissance Securities lowered their target price on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 19.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 46,214 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

