iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Stock Position Reduced by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,214 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 198,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 41,291 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 185,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 554,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 285,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO opened at $25.66 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.