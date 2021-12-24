ICHI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $275,788.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $5.32 or 0.00010452 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $21.54 million and $275,788.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00057387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.22 or 0.07972277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,032.87 or 1.00178919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00054883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00073115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007502 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,046,350 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

