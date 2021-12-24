ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Price Up 4.3%

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $299.51 and last traded at $299.16. Approximately 5,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 627,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.17.

Get ICON Public alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.74.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $41,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter worth $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 393.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the third quarter valued at $210,000.

ICON Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.