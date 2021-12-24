IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 17,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 189,117 shares.The stock last traded at $27.48 and had previously closed at $28.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of -1.24.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

