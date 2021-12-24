IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.08

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.08 and traded as high as C$46.25. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$46.21, with a volume of 122,195 shares traded.

IGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.25.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.16 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$890.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$882.00 million. On average, analysts predict that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.4099996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.25%.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.