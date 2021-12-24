Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Trading Down 4.8%

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 156,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

A number of analysts have commented on IMGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $106,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

