ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “
NASDAQ:IBRX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.15. 1,417,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,408. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $45.42.
ImmunityBio Company Profile
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
Recommended Story: Range Trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.