ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

NASDAQ:IBRX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.15. 1,417,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,408. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $45.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

