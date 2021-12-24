Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85,040 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Chemours were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 474.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,398,000 after buying an additional 1,243,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Chemours by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after buying an additional 918,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chemours by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after buying an additional 592,395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,259,000 after buying an additional 541,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemours by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 568,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,795,000 after buying an additional 454,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CC opened at $31.72 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.