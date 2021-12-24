Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in NICE were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 113.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 77.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.17.

NICE stock opened at $306.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.81, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.52. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $211.25 and a 52 week high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.