Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after acquiring an additional 530,696 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NovoCure by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,478,000 after acquiring an additional 68,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,278,000 after buying an additional 26,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,218,000 after buying an additional 94,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,781,000 after buying an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -311.11 and a beta of 0.96. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

