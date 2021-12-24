Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 478 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 17.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.30.

Shares of LPLA opened at $162.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $101.90 and a one year high of $176.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.