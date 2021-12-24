Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in ChargePoint by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in ChargePoint by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,245,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,219,204 shares of company stock worth $24,833,198 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.06.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

