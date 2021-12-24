Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $410,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $52.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

