Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE IBA opened at $42.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.79. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $980.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

