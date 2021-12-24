ING Groep NV Buys 1,318 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in American International Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 242,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,038 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in American International Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 960,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

Shares of AIG opened at $56.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

