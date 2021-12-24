ING Groep NV Buys 378 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,409,000 after purchasing an additional 626,654 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,697,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,587,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,333,646,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after acquiring an additional 302,285 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $397.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.95 and its 200 day moving average is $377.14. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

