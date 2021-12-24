ING Groep NV Increases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AON were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 13,443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after buying an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,569,000 after buying an additional 489,876 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,452,000 after buying an additional 462,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,908,000 after buying an additional 443,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,796,000 after buying an additional 360,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $292.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.24.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

