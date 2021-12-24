ING Groep NV Purchases 679 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $338.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $349.72.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.57.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

