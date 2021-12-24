Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,752 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1,352.6% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 361,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 336,808 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $3,133,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $1,779,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $1,568,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 182.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares during the period.

Shares of PSEP opened at $30.30 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $30.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67.

