Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) Shares Up 0.5%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.57. 1,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 5.77% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

