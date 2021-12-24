Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Asana stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Asana by 180.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,513,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

