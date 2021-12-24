Insider Buying: Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) Insider Buys 250 Shares of Stock

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) insider Anne Templeman-Jones acquired 250 shares of Blackmores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$88.58 ($62.82) per share, with a total value of A$22,145.00 ($15,705.67).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
About Blackmores
