Insider Buying: Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) Insider Buys 250 Shares of Stock

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) insider Anne Templeman-Jones acquired 250 shares of Blackmores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$88.58 ($62.82) per share, with a total value of A$22,145.00 ($15,705.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Blackmores

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, China, and internationally. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; essentials; everyday health; and eye health.

