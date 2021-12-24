Insider Buying: Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) CEO Acquires $26,775.00 in Stock

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) CEO Dane Andreeff acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dane Andreeff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Dane Andreeff acquired 37,500 shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00.

Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSDT. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 51,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial cut Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

