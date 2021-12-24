Insider Buying: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Acquires 1,250 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Abigail H. Perkins purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $74,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

StoneX Group stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $72.34.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 334,712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 62,671 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.