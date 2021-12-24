Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of EPAY opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.69.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.