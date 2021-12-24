Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EPAY opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.69.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.