Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total transaction of C$135,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$293,108.42.

CCL Industries stock opened at C$66.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.77. CCL Industries Inc. has a one year low of C$57.43 and a one year high of C$75.19.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCL.B shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.00.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

