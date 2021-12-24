Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells 33,330 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $4,380,228.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $4,639,202.70.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $1,071,392.85.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $1,088,335.60.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $5,462,453.70.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $4,935,173.10.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $4,489,217.70.

NYSE:NET opened at $137.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.10 and a beta of 0.66. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

