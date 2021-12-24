Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Sells 12,915 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DV opened at $32.76 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $160,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DV. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

