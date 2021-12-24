Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Sells 12,915 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of DV opened at $32.76 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DV. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.
DoubleVerify Company Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
