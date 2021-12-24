Insider Selling: Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Major Shareholder Sells 1,268,619 Shares of Stock

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $304,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Exicure stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Exicure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. The business had revenue of ($3.68) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Exicure by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

