Insider Selling: II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IIVI stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. II-VI Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.77.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in II-VI by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 4.9% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

