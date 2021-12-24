Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells $248,821.65 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $248,821.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, December 13th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 18,386 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $784,346.76.

On Friday, December 10th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 45,183 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $1,924,795.80.

On Monday, December 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 11,343 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $487,862.43.

On Friday, December 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 118,631 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $5,034,699.64.

On Friday, November 5th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $4,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,503,000.00.

NRC stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.11. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 24.96%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. National Research’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in National Research by 55.2% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 489,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,129 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the third quarter worth about $1,106,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the second quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

