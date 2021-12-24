Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Sells 28,781 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 28,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,034,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 46,227 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 461,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

