Insider Selling: Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) EVP Sells 26,313 Shares of Stock

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 26,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $246,552.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PZN opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 506.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 209.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 97.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

