Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Sells $102,000.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of SMTC stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
SMTC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
