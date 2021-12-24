Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Sells $102,000.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Semtech by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,126,000 after purchasing an additional 517,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,329,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after purchasing an additional 411,081 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMTC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

