Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) COO Sells 8,948 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $366.15. 407,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,690. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.79. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $368.89. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.