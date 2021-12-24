Insider Selling: Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Sells C$125,000.00 in Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$228,750.

Robert John Rotzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Robert John Rotzinger sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.51, for a total value of C$50,260.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Robert John Rotzinger sold 300 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.51, for a total value of C$753.00.

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$729.77 million and a P/E ratio of 23.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.47. Taseko Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$1.38 and a twelve month high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$132.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 9.1400002 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TKO. Scotiabank upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.20.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.