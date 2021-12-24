Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells 1,114 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $222,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Steve Oblak sold 2,160 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $403,682.40.

On Monday, October 18th, Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total transaction of $319,262.65.

NYSE:W opened at $204.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.02 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.74 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.94.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. Wayfair’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Wayfair by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on W shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.43.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

