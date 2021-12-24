Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will post sales of $61.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $71.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $203.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $204.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $274.47 million, with estimates ranging from $268.50 million to $279.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

INSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of INSE opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $15.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,384,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

