Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.43 Million

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will post sales of $61.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $71.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $203.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $204.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $274.47 million, with estimates ranging from $268.50 million to $279.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

INSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of INSE opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $15.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,384,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.