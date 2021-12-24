InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Up 0.3%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.27. 54,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 632,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The firm has a market cap of $26.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 448.33%.

In other InspireMD news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 25,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Stuka acquired 18,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $65,064.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 79,860 shares of company stock worth $290,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSPR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InspireMD during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InspireMD during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InspireMD by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

