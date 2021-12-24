Intapp, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 27th (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp’s (NASDAQ:INTA) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 27th. Intapp had issued 10,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $273,000,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. After the end of Intapp’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Intapp stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04. Intapp has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

