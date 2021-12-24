Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg Sells 3,190 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $313,417.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Russell Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Russell Greenberg sold 1,208 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $115,666.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $56,588.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $102.14 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.11 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

