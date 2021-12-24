International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 508,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 21.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 46.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 199,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

