International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $130.63 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

