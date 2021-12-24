Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT Raised to $59.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ITCI. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $51.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $53.76.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,895 shares of company stock worth $19,232,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 105,650 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 119,017 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

